Deputies: Motorcyclist with concealed carry permit stops knife-wielding driver in road rage incident

A Flagler County man is under arrest after he threatened a motorcyclist with a knife in a road rage incident near Palm Coast Tuesday.

Deputies said they responded to the intersection of Pine Lakes Parkway and Whirlaway Drive just after 1 p.m. after getting several calls to 911 for a reported road rage incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, 50-year-old Rafael Vincent Rivera and a motorcyclist got into an argument after Rivera cut the motorcyclist off.

Witnesses told deputies that Rivera exited his truck with a knife in his hand and threatened the motorcyclist.

Investigators said that was when the motorcyclist, who had a concealed weapon permit, pulled out his firearm and ordered Rivera to back off.

The incident was recorded by a passenger who then showed it to deputies.

After viewing the video, deputies arrested Rivera on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked him into the Flagler County jail.

