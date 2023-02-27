Deputies: Muncie man arrested after robbery, chase, crash

MUNCIE, Ind. — Deputies said a Muncie man robbed a Liberty Township woman of her pickup truck, then crashed the vehicle after leading authorities on a chase.

Mason David Emerick, 27, continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Monday under a $40,000 bond, preliminarily charged with robbery, burglary, theft, resisting law enforcement, resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, possession of meth and leaving the scene of a traffic accident.

On Thursday morning, Delaware County sheriff's deputies were sent to a home along East Piccadilly Road, where a woman reported she had encountered an intruder in her garage who threatened to shoot her, then drove away in her 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

Deputies observed the stolen truck a few minutes later, leading to a pursuit in the area of McCulloch Park.

The truck then crashed into a utility pole west of the park, and the driver — later identified as Emerick — fled on foot. He was apprehended a few minutes later "down an embankment, under a bridge."

More:Police: Man led officers on chase with child, meth in vehicle

Questioned by a deputy in the emergency department of IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Emerick reportedly admitted having stolen two vehicles in recent hours, including the Silverado, which he said was traveling at 70 mph when it struck the pole.

However, the Muncie man maintained a bag containing 45 grams of meth found his jacket did not belong to him.

Emerick reportedly said he had been "hanging out with the wrong people."

According to court documents, the former Jay County resident's record includes convictions for auto theft, burglary, dealing in meth and possession of meth.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Deputies: Police chase ends with stolen truck crashing into pole