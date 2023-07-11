Deputies: Muncie man held gun to girlfriend's head, threatened to kill her

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man has been accused of terrorizing his girlfriend, holding a handgun to her head and threatening to kill her.

Kayden Tyler Cook, 23, was arrested early Monday, preliminarily charged with criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, intimidation, strangulation and pointing a firearm.

Delaware County sheriff's deputies were called to a local hotel about 1:45 a.m., where Cook's 25-year-old accuser had gone with their baby after allegedly being abused and threatened,

The woman said Cook on Sunday had "pushed against her throat," as she sat in a vehicle outside their home, in Liberty Township, before breaking her key off in the ignition.

She said Cook later held a gun to her head," for about an hour" in their garage, frightening her to the degree that she began to pray.

According to an affidavit, Cook told the woman "praying is useless because there is no God and he is the decider on if she lives or if she dies."

The woman said she later left the house, with the baby, after a member of Cook's family had arrived at the scene.

A deputy said as she was being interviewed, the accuser asked whether she could "take it back," tearfully saying she was "scared he's going to kill me."

She later declined to complete related paperwork, the deputy reported.

Deputies said when they went to Cook's home, he declined to step out of his house until they made contact with his mother and she persuaded him to come outside.

He maintained his accuser had broken the key in her vehicle's ignition, and then threw his remaining keys at him.

Cook continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Tuesday under a $37,500 bond. The confinement count, the most serious of the preliminary charges against him, is a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison.

The Muncie man was convicted of domestic battery, in Muncie City Court, in 2019.

