Deputies: Murder-suicide stabbings leaves man and woman dead in Deltona home

A domestic violence murder-suicide in Deltona Monday night left a man and woman dead from stab wounds, Volusia County sheriff's investigators said.

The stabbings were reported at 6:17 p.m. at a Gramercy Drive home. When deputies arrived at the home, they found a man and woman, both unresponsive, said sheriff's spokesman Andrew Gant.

Three children were also found in the home but they were not injured, Gant said.

The investigation into the deaths is still ongoing but investigators believe the man fatally stabbed the woman and then himself, Gant said.

The woman died at the home while the man died an hour later at the hospital, Gant said.

"On behalf of Sheriff Chitwood and the entire agency, the surviving children have our thoughts, prayers and commitment to provide a thorough investigation and access to all the resources they will need," Gant wrote in a news release.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Man and woman die in Deltona murder-suicide