Deputies nab alleged bath salts traffickers

Aug. 14—A Glynn County Sheriff K9 helped deputies arrest two men last week for allegedly trafficking the drug known as bath salts.

A release from the sheriff's office said deputies received information on Aug. 1 about a shipment of the drug coming into Glynn County. Deputies worked with Homeland Security Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Brantley County Sheriff's Office to intercept the shipment.

Catoga Young, 48, of Orlando, Fla., was arrested Aug. 7 along with Alen Eugene Addison, 51, of Brunswick, for allegedly possessing seven kilograms of bath salts into the county. Both men are charged with drug trafficking charges, the release said. Both men also had previous felony convictions, the release said.

They remained in Glynn County Detention Center as of Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff's deputies worked with a K9 officer to locate the drugs.

Bath salts are a lab-made class of synthetic cathinones, which are stimulants, similar to the substances found in the khat plant of East Africa, which some people ingest for its stimulant effects, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. The institute said bath salts can be life-threatening and cause serious health and safety problems. People use them regularly may develop stimulant use disorder.

Deputies continue to investigate the case. Anyone with more information about the case can call the sheriff's office at 912-554-7600.