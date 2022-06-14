Deputies nab man wanted in Brunswick shooting

Jun. 14—During a routine traffic stop Tuesday afternoon, Glynn County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man wanted by Brunswick police since January in connection with a nightclub shooting that left one man dead and five people injured.

Deputies arrested Darren Cowart Jr., 26, on a city warrant charging him with party to a crime of murder, Brunswick Police Capt. Angela Smith said. Police are still seeking Antonio Duncan, 27, on a murder warrant in connection with the Jan. 15 shootout at the Bamboo Lounge, 2717 U.S. Highway 17, in Brunswick, Smith said.

Deputies with the sheriff's office traffic unit stopped a vehicle in which Cowart allegedly was a passenger at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Bartow Street, Smith said. Cowart allegedly ran from the vehicle but was chased down and apprehended by deputies, Smith said.

"We appreciate the help of the Glynn County Sheriff's Office in the apprehension of this suspect," Smith said. "This is a prime example of what happens when agencies work together. And it is also a reminder that no traffic stop is routine for law enforcement."

Gunfire erupted inside the Bamboo Lounge shortly after midnight on Jan. 15 when Duncan and 32-year-old Brandon Capers began shooting at each other following an argument. The exchange left Capers dead. Four women and a man suffered gunshot wounds in the crossfire.

The investigation continues, and police warn that Duncan should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Brunswick Police detective Carla Futch at 912-279-2641 or the Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.