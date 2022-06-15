Deputies nab wanted man hiding at Allegan County campground

An Allegan County Sheriff's cruiser.

CLYDE TWP. — Allegan County Sheriff's Office deputies on Tuesday apprehended a wanted South Haven man who had been on the run for about two weeks.

The sheriff's office found Benjamin Ewart, 34, in a tent at a campground in Clyde Township after receiving an anonymous tip that he was staying there.

Ewart was wanted by the South Haven Police Department on several felony warrants, including felony assault.

On May 31, Ewart allegedly threatened a stranger while possibly armed with a weapon in 16000 block of 77th Street in South Haven Township. He barricaded himself in his home and refused to cooperate with police and then escaped toward the beach, witnesses told police.

Ewart was also wanted on previous charges of larceny and assault, police said.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Deputies nab South Haven man hiding at Allegan County campground