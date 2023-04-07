Deputies: Naked DeBary burglary suspect covered in grease, peppermint oil, blood

Volusia sheriff's deputies responded to a DeBary home overnight where they found a naked man bleeding and covered in a slick substance, according to the sheriff's office.

The man, later identified as 34-year-old Blake Tokman, tried to run from deputies by jumping into a pool and then climbing out and throwing himself onto a trampoline in the backyard of a home on Highbanks Road, footage from a deputy's body camera shows.

Tokman, who appeared to be under the influence of unknown substances, was covered in wheel-bearing grease, peppermint oil and his own blood due to injuring himself, according to the sheriff's office. He was taken into custody shortly after 2 a.m. Friday and taken to the hospital for treatment.

A Volusia sheriff's deputy's body camera footage shows another deputy examining his pants after responding to a call involving a naked man covered in grease, oil and blood, officials said Friday.

15 years: Man convicted in fatal Ormond Beach street race sentenced to prison

What charges does the suspect face?

The Volusia County man is charged with:

Burglary of an occupied dwelling (two counts)

Battery on a law enforcement officer (three counts)

Criminal mischief (two counts)

Resisting arrest with violence

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Deputies: Slippery DeBary burglary suspect covered in grease, blood