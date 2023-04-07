Deputies: Naked DeBary burglary suspect covered in grease, peppermint oil, blood
Volusia sheriff's deputies responded to a DeBary home overnight where they found a naked man bleeding and covered in a slick substance, according to the sheriff's office.
The man, later identified as 34-year-old Blake Tokman, tried to run from deputies by jumping into a pool and then climbing out and throwing himself onto a trampoline in the backyard of a home on Highbanks Road, footage from a deputy's body camera shows.
Tokman, who appeared to be under the influence of unknown substances, was covered in wheel-bearing grease, peppermint oil and his own blood due to injuring himself, according to the sheriff's office. He was taken into custody shortly after 2 a.m. Friday and taken to the hospital for treatment.
What charges does the suspect face?
The Volusia County man is charged with:
Burglary of an occupied dwelling (two counts)
Battery on a law enforcement officer (three counts)
Criminal mischief (two counts)
Resisting arrest with violence
