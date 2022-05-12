Deputies: Nazi swastika painted on Ormond Beach resident's garage door

Volusia County Sheriff's investigators said a swastika and the words "Get out" were spray-painted on the garage door of a home in Ormond Beach.

Volusia County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a suspect or suspects who spray-painted a swastika on the garage door of home near Ormond Beach.

The incident happened between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday, sheriff's investigators said.

"Please Help Us Locate Author of Graffiti Scrawled on Area Home," the Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page and Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the Ormond Beach resident woke up Wednesday to find his garage door spray-painted with the words “Get out” and an apparent swastika.

More: Ormond’s European Cafe & Schnitzel House defaced with ’Nazi,’ ’commie’ graffiti

More: Ormond police: Ex-boyfriend set woman's car on fire, wrote racially offensive notes

More: Man charged with hate crime in attack on 3 Mainland high school students, release states

The damage to the garage is estimated to be more than $200 but less than $1,000, according to an incident report.

"This criminal mischief incident is believed to be prompted by the victim’s ethnic origin," investigators stated in the post.

The incident report had the victim's information redacted.

This is not the first time that hate symbols or literature have appeared in Ormond Beach. In February, antisemitic flyers were found in the driveways of an Ormond Beach neighborhood.

In Wednesday's incident, the victim told sheriff's deputies that construction nails were previously thrown in his driveway and that his wife has been getting harassing phone calls from an unknown number, the report shows.

Anyone with information about Wednesday's crime is asked to contact Volusia County Sheriff’s Detective Christopher Lecates at 386 804-9083 or by email at CLecates@vcso.us.

For a potential reward of up to $5,000, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-TIPS (8477) or through the P3 Tips app.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Swastika painted on Ormond Beach home's garage door