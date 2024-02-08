Deputies say no danger to public at large after triple shooting in Barrow County leaves 2 dead

Officials are investigating after a triple shooting occurred in a Barrow County neighborhood that left two people dead.

On Thursday around 5:42 a.m., Barrow County authorities responded to a 911 call regarding multiple people being shot in a home in the Kendall Park subdivision in Winder.

When deputies arrived, they found a married couple, a 66-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man dead. It’s believed a third victim, a 35-year-old man, may be their son. He’s the one who made the call to 911 and deputies say he may know why it happened.

Ten hours after the shooting, deputies were still at the scene.

Channel 2′s Matt Johnson learned this isn’t the first time deputies have been called to the home.

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said deputies spent the afternoon collecting evidence, after getting a call about shots fired at the home.

“[We] just want to make sure we get all the evidence we can,” Smith told Channel 2 Action News. “We got a call from neighbors how heard gunshots at this address.”

After getting the call, six deputies showed up at the home.

“We’re hoping to try and narrow down what happened,” Smith said.

The sheriff’s office told Johnson that they were called to the house in 2023 for a domestic incident.

Neighbors, speaking to Channel 2 Action News off camera, said the son who lives at the home has a history of outbursts that have been a cause for concern before.

Deputies expect to question him once he’s finished receiving treatment for his injuries.

The names of those involved have not been released to the public.

The sheriff said two homicides in the area are unusual.

“[It’s a] good neighborhood, we don’t have a whole lot of problems here,” Smith said. He added that despite the tragedy, there’s no threat to the public.

“We feel very confident this was isolated to the home,” said Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith. “We don’t believe there’s a suspect at large at this point.”

