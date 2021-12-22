Deputies no longer searching for runaway shooting suspect, Wake sheriff’s office says

Wake County Sheriff’s deputies are no longer searching for a man wanted for arson, shooting into a home and leading police on a car chase Friday, sheriff’s spokesperson Eric Curry said Tuesday.

Curry confirmed Tuesday night that deputies are no longer looking for Raequan Mudd, 24, who has been on the run and was last seen in North Raleigh on Friday. But Curry declined to provide more information about Mudd or the search.

Curry only would refer to an earlier statement made at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday that said the “Wake County Sheriff’s Office is following up their investigation in conjunction to the Raleigh Police Department’s response to a reported suicide at 4900 Coolridge Court, in Raleigh.”