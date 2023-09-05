Deputies: North Augusta man set shed on fire to 'prove a point'

Sep. 5—A North Augusta man is facing several arson charges after setting a shed on fire "to prove a point," according to law enforcement.

Grady Leon Walden, 82, was arrested Sept. 3 and charged with second-degree arson, third-degree arson and pointing and presenting a weapon, according to jail records.

A man told deputies who responded Sept. 3 to a Diamond Park Road residence that Walden pointed a handgun at him, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office. He said he was able to take the gun from Walden.

Then Walden used newspapers and gasoline to set a shed on fire, the man told deputies. The report noted that the man had video of Walden starting the fire that he said he'd share with deputies.

Walden told deputies he set the shed on fire to "prove a point" because he thought the shed belonged to him, the report said.

He defended pointing a gun at the man, telling police the man had a homemade sword and Walden felt threatened, the report said; the man told police he didn't have a sword.

Walden said he owns the mobile home park and was having problems getting the man off his property, the report said.

Walden was arrested and transported to the Aiken County detention center, with no bond.