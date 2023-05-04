Deputies not charged after fatally shooting man who stabbed parents

May 3—The Frederick County State's Attorney's Office has declined to prosecute three sheriff's deputies in the November fatal shooting of a Frederick man who stabbed his parents, killing one, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

Aaron Mensah, 23, was shot seven times by three Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies in the early morning hours of Nov. 29, 2022, a report released on Wednesday said. Police shot him after they told Mensah to drop a knife he had and began running toward them, authorities have said.

Mensah was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mensah had stabbed his mother and father in a neighborhood east of Frederick earlier that morning, authorities said. Mensah's father, Jacob Mensah, later died of his wounds.

The state's attorney's office on April 17 declined to prosecute, according to the report.

Frederick County State's Attorney Charlie Smith said in an email through a spokesperson that the office notifies the Maryland Attorney General's Office's Independent Investigations Division, the police agency, the officers involved and the victim's family when it decides not to prosecute.

The Independent Investigations Division investigates all civilian deaths in which police were involved. Local state's attorneys then decide whether to prosecute police for their actions.

According to interviews with family members in the report, Aaron Mensah was diagnosed with schizophrenia and was not taking his prescribed medication.

Mensah's mother, whose name was redacted in the report, told investigators that Mensah's behavior "was noticeably different when he was taking his medication versus when he was not."

Though family members told police there were no previous physical incidents, one relative said Mensah owned a bat with wires and nails around it, and at one point, owned a shotgun.

Mensah turned the shotgun over to law enforcement in September 2022, saying he did not want it anymore.

The report also outlined a struggle between Mensah and his family over his medication. In interviews with family, one family member said there were times Mensah's parents kicked him out when he wasn't taking his medication.

There were cameras in the house, and one family member was told to lock her door at night since Mensah was "unstable" when he wasn't taking his medication.

The three deputies who fired their guns — Cassy Beottcher, Travis Stely and Nathan McLeroy — were put on paid administrative leave while the the Independent Investigations Division looked into the shooting. They returned to active duty on Dec. 8, 2022.

According to an interview with Mensah's mother, Mensah called her around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 29, 2022, saying he had no gas and no money, was hungry and wished to come home.

She told Mensah, according to the interview in the report, that she would let him in if he agreed to take his medication again.

Despite reservations of letting Mensah in the home, his mother agreed to have him come by, the report said. After Mensah arrived, he got into a physical altercation with a family member whose name was redacted in the report.

The TV fell over and Mensah ended up on top of the person. When Mensah's mother tried to intervene, Mensah began stabbing her, the report says. The other person Mensah got into a fight with was also stabbed.

At around 2:10 a.m, Mensah's sister called police and said her brother was attacking their parents.

Sheriff's deputies, Frederick police and Maryland State Police all responded to 5804 Haller Place, a neighborhood south of Old National Pike between Frederick and New Market.

Deputies found Mensah's mother in the home with stab wounds. She was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and later released with "superficial injuries," according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

Police body camera footage of the incident was released in December 2022.

Jacob Mensah was found outside the home, lying on the street in front of another home, also with stab wounds. The report said troopers tended to Jacob Mensah's injuries while requesting a helicopter to take him to the hospital.

Officers, deputies and troopers later found Mensah a few streets away in the 5800 block of Zoe Lane. One officer fired a non-lethal beanbag round at Mensah. Body camera footage showed that as Mensah moved closer to police, he charged at police.

One officer and a deputy used their Tasers on Mensah, but only one Taser made contact, the report said. Almost simultaneously, Boettcher, Stely and McLeroy fired their guns, killing Mensah, according to the report.