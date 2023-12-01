Deputies: Ocala man facing dozens of charges for multiple home burglaries throughout Marion County

An Ocala man has been arrested for a string of home burglaries throughout Marion County in the month of November.

Deputies say they responded to multiple reports of home burglaries last month in the Marion Oaks District.

See a map of the area below:

On Nov. 21, deputies say they responded to another burglary report of a home under construction in the 6300 block of SW 153rd Lane Road where a dishwasher and range were stolen. The floor of the home was also damaged where the appliances were being dragged.

In that case, a potential suspect and his vehicle were captured on video surveillance.

A week later, deputies were conducting surveillance in the areas where the burglaries had occurred. Within 15 minutes, deputies say they saw a vehicle matching the description of the one seen in the surveillance video and stopped it at the intersection of SW 60th Circle and Marion Oaks Manor.

Deputies made contact with the driver, identified as 34-year-old Michael Campfield, and determined he also matched the description of the person seen in the surveillance video.

According to the sheriff’s office, when he was shown photos of the person in the surveillance video, Campfield admitted it was him.

After interviewing Campfield, investigators say they ultimately connected him to 11 separate burglaries committed in November.

Deputies say he stole several appliances including multiple Frigidaire and Whirlpool ranges which he said he later sold for $250 and $300.

A search of Campfield and his car also yielded a tire iron believed to be used during the burglaries, a gun, and cocaine.

Campfield was booked into the Marion County Jail on a total of 31 felonies and two misdemeanors including six counts of burglary, two counts of armed burglary, eight counts of grand theft, seven counts of dealing in stolen property and one count of criminal mischief.

