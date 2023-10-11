Deputies find odd topping on pizza in traffic stop — a loaded gun, California cops say

A routine traffic stop turned out to be anything but when deputies opened a pizza box and found a loaded handgun inside, California sheriff’s officials reported.

Deputies pulled over a 47-year-old driver for vehicle code violations at 3 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, in Rosamund, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The driver had a warrant for his arrest, officials said.

When deputies searched the vehicle, they found a loaded handgun on a pizza inside a pizza box, the sheriff’s office said.

They found another handgun and a sawed-off shotgun, along with methamphetamine, Xanax, cocaine, and fentanyl, officials said. Drug paraphernalia also was found.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The driver and three passengers face multiple drug and weapon charges, officials said.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call 661-861-3110 or leave an anonymous tip at 661-322-4040.

Rosamund is about 80 miles north of Los Angeles.

Sharp stop to avoid crash injures six aboard cable car, San Francisco officials say

Mystery of body found in canyon in 1996 continues, California sheriff says

Driver spots armed 11-year-old trying to steal his bicycle, California police say