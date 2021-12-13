Deputies: Orange County man shoots, kills 72-year-old neighbor

Deputies say an Orange County man shot and killed his 72-year-old next-door neighbor Saturday night.

Ramon Antonio Frias Valerio, 36, was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder. He was booked into the Orange County Jail, where he was still being held without bond Monday.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9:30 p.m. Saturday to a 911 caller who reported a man had been shot in the back at a home in the 2700 block of Numilla Drive, according to an arrest affidavit.

A woman came out of the home when deputies arrived and told them her husband, 72-year-old Miguel Lanzo, had been shot by a man who lived in the house next to them on Myakka Drive, the affidavit said.

Lanzo, who was not awake when deputies found him in the garage, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies returned to the area to find Frias Valerio, who was reportedly inside his home with a firearm, according to the affidavit. After several minutes of deputies calling Frias Valerio to come outside, he stepped outside showing his hands and saying repeatedly, “He did that,” the affidavit said.

Deputies who handcuffed Frias Valerio found a Smith and Wesson revolver and live ammunition in his pockets, as well as several empty casings in the front entrance of the house, according to the report.

This story is developing. Check here for updates.

