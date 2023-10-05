Deputies: Orlando man charged with attempted murder for shooting at ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend

An Orlando man was arrested Wednesday, accused of chasing another man down in traffic and shooting at him.

The shooting was initially reported on the morning of July 22. Deputies responded to the 7-Eleven at the intersection of E. Colonial Drive and Dean Rd. where they met with the victim who was visibly bleeding from a wound to the arm.

The victim told deputies he had been driving northbound on Chickasaw Trail towards Colonial when he saw a pickup truck headed southbound that he recognized as belonging to his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend, later identified as 33-year-old Hashemi Mendez-Vazquez.

The victim told deputies he saw Mendez-Vazquez’ Ford F150 make a U-turn and begin heading north behind him.

The victim said he turned right onto eastbound Colonial Drive and saw Mendez-Vazquez speed up directly to the left side of his Toyota Camry and point a black handgun at his face before firing multiple shots into the car.

The victim said he leaned over to the passenger side of the car and sped up in an attempt to get away before Mendez-Vazquez performed another U-turn and fled the scene westbound on Colonial.

The victim said he drove towards a friend’s house in the area before going to the 7-Eleven to call for help.

According to the sheriff’s office the victim said he felt a burning sensation in his left arm, leading him to believe he had been shot, but his wounds were actually caused by the broken glass from the driver’s side window.

Deputies say they counted approximately 15 gunshot holes in the victim’s Camry, all of which were on the driver’ side with some striking the driver’s side window where the victim’s head would have been.

The victim told deputies he never had any contact with Mendez-Vazquez before the shooting and only recognized him because his girlfriend had previously pointed him out as her ex-boyfriend. He said he was convinced Mendez-Vazquez intended to kill him, and that the attack was completely unprovoked, noting Mendez-Vazquez didn’t say anything to him before he started shooting.

The victim also recalled an incident two weeks earlier in which Mendez-Vazquez showed up in the parking lot at his job and stared at him before driving away.

The victim was ultimately able to pick Mendez-Vazquez out of a photo lineup, allowing investigators to secure a warrant charging him with attempted first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and criminal mischief.

He was booked into the Orange County jail Wednesday and remains there on no bond.

