Deputies: Orlando teen identified as victim of deadly Orange County shooting

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left an Orlando teen dead Monday evening.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home in the 5300 block of Broken Pine Circle near Hiawassee Road after getting reports of gunfire in the area just after 7 p.m.

See map of location below:

Read: Family and friends mourn the loss of East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange County

When deputies arrived they found a teen dead from an apparent gunshot wound lying near a car.

Investigators later identified the teen as 16-year-old De’Shayla Sanaa Ferguson of Orlando.

WATCH: FHP shares dashcam video of high-speed chase that led to trooper crashing into tree

The sheriff’s office did not release any information on a possible suspect and would only say the investigation was ongoing.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.