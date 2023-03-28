Deputies: Osceola County inmate offered cellmates $50K to kill her family members

A woman incarcerated at the Osceola County Jail is accused of trying to recruit her cellmates to kill her family members.

According to deputies, Tureygua Inaru, 29, offered other inmates $50,000 per family member of hers that they killed. Deputies said Inaru told those other inmates that she would pay them from an inheritance.

Deputies said Inaru told her cellmates to kill her family members and make it look like “a robbery gone wrong.”

Investigators also said Inaru told other inmates that she had been planning on killing Assistant State Attorney Peter Francis Donnelly.

Deputies said Donnelly was the prosecutor in another case against Inaru for an incident from 2020 where she was allegedly threatening co-workers at Disney.

Investigators said Inaru also used social media and email to stalk and harass him enough so that he was “forced to change his habits and lifestyle.”

Inaru claimed her family members sexually abused her and her siblings. But one of her family members told investigators they didn’t believe the threats Inaru made were real and that, “Inaru needs mental health help.”

Inaru is being held on no bond.

