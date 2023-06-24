Deputies: Palm Coast man arrested after caught on video attempting to break into cars

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said Paul Krusher is behind bars after being caught on surveillance cameras attempting to break into vehicles Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office said the 51-year-old Palm Coast man was apprehended after he was captured less than 30 minutes after a witness reported the suspect attempted to open car doors.

FCSO deputies responded to Forest Lane at 3:18 a.m. when a resident reported a suspicious person and provided surveillance video.

The video showed a man with an orange shirt walking up to the witness’s driveway and attempting to open cars; according to officials,

According to a news release, at 3:38 a.m., deputies located a man walking with a flashlight on Foster Lane that matched the suspect’s description.

Krusher told authorities he was visiting a friend in the neighborhood but could not provide an address.

When shown the surveillance video of the attempted break-ins, Krusher could not explain his actions, saying he was walking in the neighborhood and claimed his name was “John Stash.”

After further investigation, deputies determined the suspect’s name was Paul Krusher.

Deputies said three additional residences on Foster Lane provided surveillance video of Krusher breaking into additional vehicles. Krusher was held at the county detention center after being charged with three counts of burglary, loitering, and possession of marijuana.

If you have additional surveillance footage of the suspect committing similar acts or were a victim of his crimes, please call FCSO at 386-313-4911 to report them.

