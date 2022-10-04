Deputies: Pellet gun brandished in road-rage encounter

Oct. 3—TRAVERSE CITY — A 91-year-old man was accused of pointing a pellet gun at a fellow driver after a heated exchange on the road Friday.

The two motorists encountered each other during the morning traffic rush around 9 a.m. at the intersection of West Silver Lake and East Silver Lake roads, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office Lt. Brian Giddis.

A 60-year-old man driving a Honda Element told sheriff's deputies that a black Subaru, driven by the 91-year-old man, allegedly cut him off.

The Honda driver honked his horn, made a rude hand gesture at the man, then crossed the double-yellow line and "brake checked," the Subaru, Giddis said.

When the two motorists met at the corner of South Airport Road, according to the Honda driver's account to deputies, the Subaru driver brandished what appeared to be a gun, pointing the scope at him through his car window.

After this encounter, the Honda driver went to the Burger King parking lot, near the Meijer on U.S. 31-South, while the Subaru driver went to the adjacent Big Boy parking lot.

The Subaru driver told deputies that the gun was a pellet gun. He was arrested on suspicion of felonious assault for allegedly brandishing a weapon.

Giddis said the case was sent to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's Office, and is still under investigation.