Deputies: Person drives through Dayton park to get away from police, prompting hours-long search

The sighting of a reported violent felon led to an hours-long search in Dayton last week.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office detectives came across a violent felon with active felony warrants in Dayton Thursday.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 in custody, another at large after search involving multiple agencies in Dayton

The individual was driving a vehicle with two others inside. A Dayton police officer tried to pull the vehicle for a traffic stop, but the driver continued to drive away and the officer didn’t chase after them, according to a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office.

“The driver continued into a dead end and drove through a barrier at a residential park, through a playground, and continued into a densely wooded trail to elude apprehension,” the spokesperson said.

After stopping the vehicle there, all those inside of it got out and ran, promoting a lengthy search around 11 a.m. in the area of Wolf Creek Pike.

>> Jefferson Twp. fire being investigated as ‘suspicious fire’

As News Center 7 previously reported, one person was taken into custody. That person was detained for questioning and the other two individuals were unable to be found.

The search wrapped up around 3:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Dayton and Trotwood police, US Marshals, Range Task Force, MetroPark Rangers, and Montgomery County Probation officers.

We’re working to learn if law enforcement has since found the wanted individual.