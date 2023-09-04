Deputies say person of interest identified in connection with Merced County homicide

A person of interest has been identified in connection with the shooting death of a woman Sunday in Merced County, according to authorities.

About 10:44 a.m., deputies responded to the 4600 block of Lindgard Road for a report of a shooting, according to Merced County sheriff’s Deputy Alexandra Britton. Arriving deputies found a woman with a gunshot wound dead at the residence. Authorities are investigating the death as a homicide.

According to Britton, a person of interest is in sheriff’s custody but no arrest has been made at this time. Britton said deputies are in the early stages of the investigation and authorities have not released any possible motives.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office investigates the scene of a homicide after a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound at a residence in the 4600 block of Lingard Road in Merced County, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

Authorities also have not released the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at 209-3857472.

