Deputies: 'Pings' from stolen AirPods helped lead to Muncie man's arrest

MUNCIE, Ind. — "Pings" from stolen AirPods helped lead Henry County sheriff's deputies to a Muncie man accused of breaking into multiple vehicles, according to an affidavit.

A spree of thefts — of items in those vehicles — was reported in northwestern Henry County, near Middletown, over two days beginning on Jan. 6. One of the vehicles, a Honda CR-V, was itself stolen.

The owner of the stolen AirPods was able to tell deputies they had been "pinging," first from a McDonald's restaurant in downtown Muncie and later from other locations in the city.

Deputies also determined a debit card stolen from one of the vehicles had been used to make purchases at two Muncie convenience stores and a local Burger King restaurant.

Investigators received surveillance video that showed some of those transactions. The stolen vehicle was also recovered in Muncie.

On Jan. 9, a detective went to a Muncie address he was led to by the "pinging" of the AirPods and also tried to identify the individual shown in the surveillance footage.

It was eventually determined that person was Dru William Ammon, 23, of rural Muncie, according to an affidavit.

Ammon was taken into custody on Jan. 10, and reportedly acknowledged he and an accomplice had gone "car hopping," looking for "newer, nice cars that were unlocked."

Items taken included backpacks, textbooks, an iPad, medical supplies, debit and gift cards and the AirPods.

Ammon maintained his accomplice had driven off with the stolen Honda CR-V. He also reportedly told deputies where they could recover some of the stolen items.

Ammon has since been charged in Henry Circuit Court 2 with auto theft, counterfeiting, seven counts of theft and 16 counts of unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle. The two most serious charges are Level 5 felonies carrying up to six years in prison.

The Muncie man — being held in the Henry County jail in New Castle on Monday under a $66,000 surety bond and a $6,350 cash bond — has received an April 15 trial date.

According to court records, Ammon has been convicted of theft and escape.

