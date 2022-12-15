Deputies say possible attempted abduction of 13-year-old girl was actually ‘misunderstanding’

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has ended its investigation of a possible attempted abduction of a 13-year-old girl, calling the situation a “misunderstanding.”

On Sunday, December 4 around 6 p.m., the girl was walking her dog in the area of Spindletop Lane when she was approached by an older white male with a beard driving a gray colored vehicle.

The driver was reported to have enticed the girl into the vehicle, but the girl ran the opposite way to call for help, the sheriff’s office said.

“During the investigation, Detectives were able to identify that the driver of the vehicle was a food delivery driver who did indeed stop to talk to the young girl to ask for directions but due to a language barrier, the investigation revealed that there was a misunderstanding on what he was saying. Both the driver and the young girl and her family have been extremely cooperative during the investigation,” the sheriff’s office said.

Although the incident ended up being a misunderstanding, the sheriff’s office says it would like to commend the girl and and her family for doing everything they should have in this situation.

