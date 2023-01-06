Deputies: Pregnant woman who died at apartment complex was strangled by boyfriend

An Orlando man has been arrested after deputies said he killed his pregnant girlfriend.

Orange County deputies have charged Pierre Floriant, 41, with the murder of Joanna Gomes-Simo, 29 and the death of her unborn child.

Officials said the death happened around 9 a.m. Thursday inside of an apartment on Pointe Vista Circle.

Original report: Body of woman in her 20s discovered at Orange County apartment complex

Deputies said they were called to the home for a well-being check by family members.

According to a report, Floriant was inside the apartment when police arrived and they found Gomes-Simo unconscious.

Deputies said her death was from apparent strangulation.

Read: Police: Man, 18, confesses to robbing, fatally shooting man outside I-Drive hotel

Deputies said Floriant was arrested for a previous domestic violence incident in December.

According to a report, Floriant had attacked Gomes-Simo in December because he was upset that she would not get an abortion.

Gomes-Simo told law enforcement that she had been abused and assaulted by Floriant other times before the December incident.

Watch: Casselberry police arrest man accused of knocking woman to ground while stealing her purse

Floriant was taken to the Orange County Jail.

Anyone suffering from domestic abuse can call Harbor House of Central Florida and its 24-hour crisis line at 407-886-2856.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.