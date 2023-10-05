Deputies’ presence proves to be effective in cutting crime at Carowinds, N.C. border

Through the spring and summer of 2023, the York County Sheriff’s Office ‘saturated’ areas near Carowinds and the Charlotte border with deputies -- and showed their presence on social media as it happened.

The sheriff’s office called it ‘Operation Diamondback.’

Thursday, Sheriff Kevin Tolson said at a news conference that the pro-active approach to crime reduction -- visible presence of dozens of deputies, saturating areas that had been targeted in years past by criminals -- has worked.

Deputies made 51 arrests and have warrants seeking more suspects, Tolson and Sgt. Kevin Casey said. Seventy-four vehicles that had been reported stolen were recovered, deputies said.

During the summer deputies were posted mainly at night in areas such as Carowinds Boulevard near the South Carolina border with Charlotte, and were posted live online through the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

“This is the message to the public. We are out there protecting you,” Tolson said. “We are not going to stand for criminal activity at the first exit where you come into our wonderful state and our wonderful county.”

Tolson said summer 2023 statistics show vehicle break-ins are down 28 percent from the previous year, and stolen vehicle reports are down almost 9 percent. The numbers went down despite an uptick in similar crimes across the border in North Carolina, Tolson said.

The Charlotte Observer reported earlier this year that Charlotte-Mecklenburg police dealt with almost double the number of vehicle thefts in early 2023 as they had the year before.

Tolson was blunt about spillover crime from the Charlotte area.

“Don’t cross the state line and think you are going to commit crimes,” Tolson said.

Tolson said the operation focused mainly on northern York County because the areas bordering North Carolina had most of the county’s reported car break-ins, and many stolen vehicle reports.

The operation included cooperation with police from Rock Hill, Tega Cay, Fort Mill, and the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Transparency and public awareness were key in the operation, Tolson said. By publicizing the operation online, even would-be criminals were put on notice that deputies were taking a pro-active approach to public safety.

Lock your cars

Deputies recovered drugs that included fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana, and seized 18 stolen guns, Tolson said.

Tolson reiterated safety tips Thursday that can help the public.

Parked vehicles should always be locked, Tolson said. And legal weapons should never be left in a vehicle, even if the car is locked, Tolson said.

“Don’t leave (a gun) in your vehicle -- please,” Tolson said. “We have a very high number of firearms that are stolen and subsequently used in crimes ... weapons that are stolen from vehicles,” Tolson said.

Sheriff officials said the office expects to do more operations targeting public safety and crime suppression.