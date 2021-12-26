Deputies probe shooting death at Midlands apartment complex

Authorities are investigating after a reported shooting death in Blythewood.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday to 2051 Blythewood Crossing Lane after getting reports of a shooting. That’s the Palisades of Blythewood apartment complex.

The sheriff’s department said when deputies got there they found a man lying on the floor on the outside of an apartment. He had been shot in the upper body. He died at the scene.

The name of the victim was not disclosed.

Those with information about the incident can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.