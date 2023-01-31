Deputies: Prowler caught on camera peeking into a DeBary woman’s window arrested again

A Volusia County man accused of peeking into a DeBary woman’s bedroom window was arrested again by deputies.

Steven P. Johnson, 29, of DeBarry, was arrested Monday night and charged with two counts of stalking, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s office.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Last week deputies were called to the Rivington subdivision after a woman reported her next-door neighbor’s camera, on three separate occasions, caught an unknown man looking into her window.

On Jan 26, around 9 p.m., a deputy on patrol in the neighborhood spotted a man walking out from between two homes and attempted to stop him.

The man then ran away from the deputy into some nearby woods.

Sheriff: Prowler caught on camera peeking into a DeBary woman’s window arrested

Using a drone and a sheriff’s helicopter, deputies found the man hiding in a swampy area not far away.

Johnson was arrested and booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail.

Watch: Deputies use drone, chopper to nab Prowler caught on camera peeking into woman’s window

Investigators said Johnson, who lives in the same neighborhood as the victim, admitted to peeping into windows.

Also, on Monday, Johnson was served with an injunction for protection before posting $1,000 bail.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.