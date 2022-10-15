Deputies pull over motorcyclist with unsecured dog in Fresno. It ended with an arrest

A Fresno man was arrested after he was pulled over due to an unsecured dog on the back of his motorcyle and deputies found drugs on him, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office in a news release Friday said David Mitchell, 58, was charged with possession of a gun by a felon, possession of drugs for sale and probation violation. His bail was $320,000.

The traffic stop was made at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Hughes and McKinley avenues after deputies noticed a dog who was unsecured on the back of the bike.

The suspect was identified to have an active probation, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies searched his backpack and found eight ounces of methamphetamine and $3,000 cash. He was then arrested.

David Mitchell of Fresno was pulled over while having an unsecured dog on a motorcycle on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Deputies later found a gun and drugs that includes seven pounds of packaged meth and one pound of packaged Psilocybin mushrooms.

Deputies also did a probation compliance search of Mitchell’s home on the 900 block of West University Avenue in Fresno and found a loaded handgun, seven pounds of packaged meth and one pound of packaged Psilocybin mushrooms.

Fresno Animal Humane services responded and took custody of the dog, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867, www.valleycrimestoppers.org and will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.