Deputies pursue stolen vehicle, armed suspects

Sep. 29—After sheriff's deputies pursued an alleged stolen vehicle Monday afternoon into the Beverly Pines neighborhood off Altama Avenue, two gun-wielding men stepped from the vehicle and fled, according to Glynn County Undersheriff Mario Morales.

Authorities later captured the alleged driver nearby, arresting the 21-year-old Brunswick man on a slew of charges that included various reckless driving offenses, theft and criminal possession of a firearm, Morales said.

After patrol deputies pursued the vehicle from Atlama Avenue onto Stafford Avenue, the vehicle came to stop in the neighborhood, Morales said. Deputies said the two men stepped from the vehicle brandishing firearms, the driver packing a handgun and the passenger brandishing an assault-style rifle.

The driver allegedly reached briefly for what appeared to be a 9 mm handgun at his waist but then ran off before drawing the gun, Morales said.

The passenger carried what appeared to be an AK-47 as he fled the scene, Morales said.

Had the suspects fired at deputies, the incident could have turned deadly, Morales said.

"The driver had a gun in his midsection and he went immediately for the gun," Morales said. "And the passenger came out with an AK-47. It was their lucky day. This could have turned out badly."

The incident started around 3 p.m. Monday when a patrol deputy ran a computer check on a suspicious vehicle that was traveling on Golden Isles Parkway. The deputy learned the vehicle had been reported stolen, Morales said.

The vehicle sped away when the deputy signaled for a traffic stop.

Deputies say the driver committed numerous reckless acts while speeding down Golden Isles Parkway and then onto Altama Avenue, including crossing the roadway median and running through stop signs and traffic lights.

Deputies pursued as the vehicle turned onto Stafford Avenue and came to a stop inside the neighborhood.

With assistance from neighboring agencies, deputies established a perimeter in the neighborhood, Morales said.

Deputies and police received reports of men running through backyards.

Morales said the driver, Julius Wade, was apprehended nearly two blocks away from the vehicle.

Wade remained Wednesday in the Glynn County Detention Center. He is charged with theft, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing to elude the law, willful obstruction of the law, speeding, reckless driving, aggressive driving, failure to maintain a lane, improper passing, failure to stop at a stop sign, running traffic lights, crossing the median, improper turns and driving on a suspended license.

Authorities are still seeking both firearms, as well as the suspect in the passenger's seat, Morales said.

He said both men are seen on law enforcement video wielding firearms. The video has not yet been authorized for release.

"Fortunately, no shots were fired and no one was injured," Morales said.