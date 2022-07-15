Deputies' pursuit of underage drivers ends in fatal crash in South L.A.

A law enforcement pursuit of two reckless underage drivers ended in a multicar crash in South Los Angeles that killed another driver, the L.A. County Sheriff's Department said.

Deputies with the Century station began a pursuit Thursday afternoon after receiving reports of a copper-colored four-door Kia that was driving recklessly on the 105 Freeway. There was reason to believe the person behind the wheel was driving under the influence, Deputy Veronica Fantom confirmed.

Shortly after the pursuit began, the Kia exited the freeway at Central Avenue and slammed into a red sedan at the intersection, authorities said. At least two other vehicles were also struck during the crash.

Two boys inside the Kia — teenagers believed to be 14 and 15 years old who have not been identified — were badly injured and taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries, Fantom said.

The sedan's driver, who also has not been identified, was declared dead at the scene. Although video from the scene showed damage to at least two other vehicles involved in the crash, no other injuries were reported.

Authorities believe the Kia was stolen from Compton last week.

The Sheriff's Department asks anyone with information about the fatal crash to call the California Highway Patrol at (213) 744-2331.

