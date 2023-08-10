Deputies ram suspect’s SUV again and again until it crashes, Florida video shows

Something akin to a demolition derby played out on streets near St. Petersburg, Florida, when deputies took turns ramming a fleeing SUV loaded with armed robbery suspects, video shows.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, and at least one squad car was disabled during the 3.5-mile chase.

The four suspects are accused of robbing a woman at her home just minutes after she returned from withdrawing cash at an ATM, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Dash cam video shows the chase began when one deputy spotted the Chevy Traverse on a five-lane road and gave chase, including periods of driving on the wrong side of the road.

In the minutes that followed, the SUV was struck multiple times on its sides and rear end as patrol cars tried to stop the suspects, video shows. However, the driver refused to stop until being hit by a patrol vehicle, which caused the vehicle to spin out of control and hit a guard rail, video shows.

The four suspects then jumped and ran but were captured at a nearby apartment complex with the help of tracking dogs, officials said.

The video has been viewed more than 14,000 times on social media and gotten hundreds of comments and reactions, including some who noted it would make a good TV commercial for the Chevy Traverse.

Investigators say three of the men are from North Carolina, and the fourth is from St. Petersburg.

All four are charged with resisting arrest, officials said. A 24-year-old man faces additional charges being a felon in possession of a firearm, grand theft (firearm) and felony possession of marijuana. And a 26-year-old faces charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding and being a felon in possession of a firearm, officials said.

St. Petersburg is just southwest of Tampa.

