Deputies reunite family with toddler left on curb in car seat by Rancho Cordova thief

Deputies on Friday reunited a toddler with family about 15 minutes after the child was taken in a car that was stolen from their Rancho Cordova home.

About 12:30 p.m., the 18-month-old child’s mother had loaded the toddler into a car seat in the gray Acura parked outside the family’s home in the 3000 block of Laurelhurst Drive, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

The mother left the toddler in the car and briefly went back inside the home to get her other children. Gandhi said the other returned outside and found her car was gone; so was the toddler.

Deputies responded to the reported car theft and found the toddler a short distance from the home still in the car seat about 12:45 p.m. Gandhi said the suspect who stole the car apparently stopped, took the child out of the car and left the toddler on a curb in the car seat.

The sheriff’s spokesman said the child was found “unharmed” and reunited with the family.

Deputies found the suspect in the stolen car about 3 miles away in the area of Coloma Road and McGregor Drive in Rancho Cordova. The deputies then took the suspect into custody.