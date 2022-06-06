Deputies: Rapper Trouble was visiting friend’s apartment when man broke in, killed him

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office released new details Sunday about their investigation into the death of Atlanta rapper Trouble.

Trouble, whose real name is Mariel Orr, died in a shooting at a Rockdale County apartment complex.

“I know there are a lot of people upset right now and brokenhearted about the situation,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

At a news conference, investigators revealed that the apartment where Orr was shot belonged to a friend he was visiting.

Deputies identified the suspect as 33-year-old Jamichael Jones. He remains on the run.

Investigators said they believe Orr and Jones did not know each prior to the shooting, but Jones knew Orr’s friend.

A domestic dispute with Jones and the woman led to the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office. Jones shot Orr once in the chest.

Deputies said they searched areas where Jones is known to hang out, but so far their search has turned up empty.

