Deputies recover blue Dodge Challenger getaway car used in Bibb County jailbreak

A blue Dodge Challenger used by four Bibb County inmates was recovered by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team Unit.

Deputies said the car was used in an Oct. 16 inmate escape, where four prisoners at the Bibb County Detention Center.

The jailbreak happened around 3 a.m., and inmates jumped into the blue Challenger after it pulled up.

According to the sheriff’s office, the inmates include one man accused of murder, and three others in jail for a variety of other charges. The escaped inmates include:

52-year-old Joey Fournier, who was being held in jail for murder. Fourner is a white man with blue eyes and gray hair. He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

24-year-old Marc Kerry Anderson, who was being held in jail for aggravated assault. Anderson is a black man with dreads. He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

37-year-old Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, who was being held for the United States Marshals. Barnwell is a black man with braids. He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

29-year-old Chavis Demaryo Stokes, who was being detained for possession of a firearm and drug trafficking. Stokes is a black man with black hair. He stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

Deputies said the car was found in a Biomat USA parking lot in Macon, after criminal intelligence units followed up on leads for where t he car had been.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said “he appreciates the tips and every lead that we have received is being followed up on,” according to the sheriff’s office.

A search for the inmates is still underway, with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office getting assistance from the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, FBI, and United States Marshals Office are currently looking for the inmates.

As an incentive to help locate the escaped prisoners, authorities issued a reward for information that helps recapture them. While $1,000 was originally offered for tips, the reward was recently increased to $73,000, after multiple agencies added to the amount.

The FBI announced that it is offering $25,000 for the inmates’ recapture, while the U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for each of the subjects. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is now offering $5,000 for the capture of each of the escaped inmates. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 dollar reward for the capture of each of the men.

Anyone with information that could help locate the inmates is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or should call the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI(1-800-225-5324) and the USMS at 1-877-WANTED2. Tips may also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov or USMS Tips App.

