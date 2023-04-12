Deputies recover more than 60K fentanyl pills, pounds of other drugs in south King County bust
Deputies with the King County Sheriff’s Office recovered more than 60,000 fentanyl pills and several pounds of other drugs after a two-month investigation into drug sales in south King County.
The investigation centered on the distribution of drugs in Burien, White Center, and surrounding communities. With a series of search warrants, deputies recovered:
35,000 blue M30 fentanyl pills
30,000 rainbow M30 fentanyl pills
10.54 pounds of cocaine
17.61 pounds of heroin
1.13 pounds of methamphetamine
$34,402 cash
Three vehicles
Three people were arrested and booked into the King County Jail in connection to the drug distribution ring, the sheriff’s office said.