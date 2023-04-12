Deputies recover more than 60K fentanyl pills, pounds of other drugs in south King County bust

KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read

Deputies with the King County Sheriff’s Office recovered more than 60,000 fentanyl pills and several pounds of other drugs after a two-month investigation into drug sales in south King County.

The investigation centered on the distribution of drugs in Burien, White Center, and surrounding communities. With a series of search warrants, deputies recovered:

  • 35,000 blue M30 fentanyl pills

  • 30,000 rainbow M30 fentanyl pills

  • 10.54 pounds of cocaine

  • 17.61 pounds of heroin

  • 1.13 pounds of methamphetamine

  • $34,402 cash

  • Three vehicles

Three people were arrested and booked into the King County Jail in connection to the drug distribution ring, the sheriff’s office said.