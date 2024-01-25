Deputies reject rolling elections idea

Deputies Gavin St Pier and Steve Falla's proposal was rejected by 21 votes to 14

Proposals to look at holding rolling elections in Guernsey have been rejected.

Former Chief Minister Gavin St Pier put forward the suggestion.

Politicians backed a plan to look at ensuring candidates for general elections have to have a police check before standing.

Deputy Tina Bury was behind the idea and said she was surprised it wasn't already a requirement.

Her proposal was backed by Deputy Victoria Oliver after a number of States members signalled their will for some kind of checks on candidates being introduced.

Ms. Bury said: "Many people who I have spoken to are absolutely flabbergasted that being a deputy does not require any sort of security check.

"I honestly don't know why we don't already have this, as it has been discussed before and I haven't seen a reason as to why it can't be done."

She added her hope was any new requirements could be in place before the general election in 2025.

A move to launch an investigation into whether any candidate for election should be required to declare any criminal conviction was approved by deputies.

Deputy Roffey said he believed there should be a time limit on what convictions need to be declared

The proposal for an investigation was submitted by Deputies Peter Roffey and the President of the States Assembly and Constitution Committee, Carl Meerveld.

Mr Roffey said he suggested the idea because "the majority of the assembly have concerns about this".

Other changes to how general elections are run were also approved, including requiring candidates to publish their election expenses.

During debate on the matter Deputy John Gollop announced he was planning to resign from the States Assembly and Constitution Committee following his election to the Policy and Resources Committee.

Prison inmates banned from standing

A move to restrict the ability of people serving a prison sentence of a year or longer from standing for election was successful.

The proposal from Deputies Rob Prow and Mark Helyar was supported by 24 votes to six with five abstentions.

Mr Roffey voted against the proposal but believes the rules around who can stand for election do need looking at.

He said: "I believe we should give people the freedom of choice who I think are sensible in their judgement if they have the information."

Currently the law means anyone who has served a prison sentence of six months or more in the five years before a general election cannot stand for office.

