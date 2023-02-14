Deputies release bodycam of man running away after hitting pregnant woman with car

Forsyth County deputies are releasing video of a chase to track down a man they say purposely hit a pregnant woman with his truck.

Damian Berryman, 26, was driving down Burruss Mill Road earlier this month when he intentionally hit a pregnant woman with the mirror of his car, according to police reports. There is no word on the condition of the woman or her baby.

Moments after hitting the woman, Berryman lost control of his truck and crashed into a ditch. He then ran off into the woods before authorities arrived.

Newly released body camera footage shows one of the deputies track Berryman down to a field. With his Taser pointed at Berryman, he prompts the man to get on the ground, which he eventually does.

Before the deputy is able to handcuff Berryman, he gets up and sprints away. Video shows the deputy chase him into the woods.

More deputies and a K9 are then shown on camera joining the search.

A short time later, the K9 finds Berryman and he is arrested.

Berryman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, driving without a valid license, obstruction, hit and run resulting in injury and reckless driving. He is currently being held in the Forsyth County Jail.

