Deputies release more details about school shooting threat in Columbia County

More information has been released about the student charged with making a shooting threat against Columbia Middle School over the weekend.

Several students from Columbia Middle School in Grovetown created a group chat on Snapchat over the weekend, according to an incident report from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Most of the students commenting asked why they were in the group or expressed disinterest in being part of the group, which caused everyone's phones to receive a lot of notifications in a short period of time, according to the report.

A female student in the group chat wrote, "I'm gonna shoot up the school if you don't stop," according to the report.

After arriving at school Monday, multiple students told the school resource officer about the comment, and once the officer learned the incident happened off school property, turned the case over to the sheriff's office.

The female student admitted to school staff and deputies that she made the comment because "she was upset about her phone continually going off with notifications about the chat she did not wish to be a part of," according to the report.

Deputies completed a juvenile complaint form and the student was transported to the detention center for processing, according to the report. She was later released to her father.

The child's father assured deputies the girl did not have access to any firearms, but denied their request to search the house, according to the report.

The school released a statement Monday saying a student notified administration of a threat made against the school on social media over the weekend and the student is being held accountable.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Middle school student charged with shooting threat in Grovetown