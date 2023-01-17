Deputies release name of woman found dead on Royal Street, no suspects info released

Orange County deputies have identified a woman who was found dead Saturday night.

Deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 3300 block of Royal Street around 9:55 p.m.

According to investigators, when deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman in her 40s unresponsive in the street.

The woman was then taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Deputies have identified the woman as 43-year-old Loretta Harvey.

A man in his 50s tried to run from the area but was later caught, deputies said.

No arrests have been made at this time

According to a news release, detectives are continuing their investigation to determine who initiated the confrontation.

Nora Abdhalin, who lives near the home where the woman was found, said she heard screaming but didn’t think anything of it.

“We heard a little scream, but we thought it was just a catfight,” Abdhalin said.

Investigators said the investigation is ongoing.

