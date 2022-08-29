Deputies release name of woman killed in weekend shooting in Orange County

Investigators have identified a woman who was shot to death in Orlando over the weekend.

Loleta Young, 62, was shot in the area of 42nd Street and Nashville Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. on Saturday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Young was rushed to a hospital but did not survive.

WFTV was at the crime scene on Saturday as detectives processed evidence.

OCSO said homicide investigators continue to work leads in the case but at last report, had no suspect information to release.

Initially, the sheriff’s office reported that the shooting victim was in her 30s, but have since provided updated information about her age.

