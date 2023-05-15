Deputies identify man, woman killed in ‘targeted’ attack at apartment complex near Lake Buena Vista

Investigators have released the names of two people who died after deputies found them badly hurt at a home near Lake Buena Vista early Sunday.

Yohanna Colmenares, 42, and Alex Quintanilla, 40, were discovered with “obvious signs of trauma” inside an apartment along Bastille Lane near Winter Garden Vineland Road, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Both were rushed to a hospital but neither survived.

Deputies responded to the apartment complex after receiving a 911 emergency call around 6 a.m.

Deputies said they discovered the man and woman had obvious signs of trauma.

Detectives said they believe that the woman and man were targeted and have since identified a suspect in the case.

Investigators did not release specific details about that person but said they are not looking for any additional suspects.

As detectives actively work leads, OCSO has asked anyone with tips about the killings to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

See a map of the scene below:

