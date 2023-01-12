Deputies say report of car stolen in Everett with baby in back seat was false
Deputies say a report of a car that was stolen in Everett with a baby in its back seat was false.
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the person who reported the incident provided false information to law enforcement.
“There was no child ever involved in this incident,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.
The person accused of making the false report was taken into custody and will be booked into jail for investigation of false reporting and obstructing.