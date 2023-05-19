Deputies respond to 2 shootings overnight in Orange County

Sheriff’s investigators kept busy early Friday at two separate crime scenes involving shootings in Orange County.

In east Orlando, deputies responded to Downey Hill Street off Dean Road just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

At the scene, they said a man told them he was in a car when he was shot by someone whom he didn’t know.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said that the victim was taken to a hospital but that his injuries were not life-threatening.

Shortly after midnight, deputies were dispatched to a neighborhood in northwest Orange County for a shooting reported along Lake Andrea Circle near Mount Dora.

At that location, deputies found a man, in his 50s, who had been shot.

Investigators told Channel 9 that they took a suspect into custody near where the shooting happened.

The victim also received treatment at a hospital and is expected to recover.

OCSO did not release details about possible motives for either shooting incident.

