Deputies respond to another shooting at complex where apparent murder-suicide unfolded Wednesday
A shooting is under investigation Thursday morning in Orange County, sheriff’s dispatchers told Channel 9.
Deputies responded to Residences at West Place on Sherwood Terrace Drive shortly after midnight.
It’s the same apartment complex where the Orange County Sheriff’s Office investigated a separate shooting that ended with an apparent murder-suicide.
The complex sits near Apopka-Vineland Road and West Colonial Drive.
Wednesday morning, deputies responded to reports of a shooting there and found two people had been shot.
Investigators told Channel 9 they believe a man fatally shot a woman before shooting and killing himself.
Less than 24 hours later -- just before 12:15 a.m. Thursday -- deputies returned to the Residences at West Place for reports of a shooting.
Channel 9 has reached out to sheriff’s officials to find out whether anyone was hurt and if anyone was arrested.
Drone 9 has been flying over the area, monitoring deputies’ activity at the apartment complex.
