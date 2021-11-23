Deputies respond to fatal truck crash in Indiantown, traffic being affected

INDIANTOWN — One person died after a semi truck collided with a pickup on Southwest Warfield Boulevard at the foot of the Big John Monahan Bridge Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 21-year-old Indiantown man was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, FHP investigators said.

A crash involving a big rig and pickup was fatal in Indiantown on November 23, 2021, according to Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The 21-year-old was a passenger in the rear of the pickup, according to FHP.

Two other Indiantown men, ages 37 and 33, were also in the vehicle.

The 37-year-old man was the driver and was traveling east on Warfield, investigators said.

As the driver of the pickup made a left to Southwest Indiantown, he failed to observe the semi traveling west, according to FHP.

Investigators said the semi then collided with right side of the pickup.

The collision caused the big rig to overturn on the shoulder of the road and the pickup to spin on to the center median of Warfield.

The 21-year-old man was ejected from the vehicle and killed, investigators said.

The two other men in the pickup suffered critical and serious injuries, according to FHP.

The driver of the semi, a 42-year-old man of Hialeah, had minor injuries, investigators said.

Martin County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene early in the morning and announced the crash was affecting traffic at 7:22 a.m. on Twitter.

The crash also knocked down a power line, said sheriff's spokeswoman Laurie Weber.

FHP said the next of kin for the deceased passenger has been contacted. Troopers did not release the names of those involved in the crash, citing Marsy’s Law, passed in 2018.

Introduced in memory of a young woman murdered by her ex-boyfriend, Marsy’s Law was created to offer crime victims a slate of rights, including protecting them and their families from harassment by their attackers.

Some law enforcement officials have interpreted the statute as applying to any victim, as well as to law enforcement officers being entitled to privacy and having their identity protected.

