Deputies respond to injury ATV crash, discover missing teen

A missing juvenile was found injured as deputies responded to reports of an injury crash involving an ATV on Saturday night in Marion Township.

On October 22 at 7:24 p.m., Central Dispatch received a call regarding a missing juvenile, according to a press release from Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey.

The juvenile, Jacob Dahlinghaus, had reportedly left a family gathering on a 2011 Polaris Ranger 4x4 and did not return, Sheriff Grey reported.

As deputies responded to take an initial report, an injury accident involving an ATV was reported near the intersection of Huwer and Homan Road, Sheriff Grey said.

When deputies responded, the family identified the juvenile involved in the ATV accident as Dahlinghaus, according to the release.

For an unknown reason the ATV entered a corn field on the south side of Huwer Road, the release said. Deputies suspect that Dahlinghaus was ejected from the UTV in the cornfield.

Osgood Squad and Osgood Fire Department assisted at the scene, Sheriff Grey said. Careflight was called to transport Dahlinghaus to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

This incident is under investigation by the Mercer County Sheriff's Office.
















