Deputies respond to Parkland home after man found shot in the head

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a person found dead in a Parkland home.

The department said around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Central Pierce firefighters were sent to a report of a person down with no pulse. When firefighters rolled the man over, they found a gunshot wound in his head and immediately called for deputies.

Deputies, detectives, and forensic investigators went to the home in the 12900 block of Park Avenue South to gather evidence.

The suspect is still on the loose and the shooting is being investigated.

The victim was identified as a 53-year-old man who lived at the home.

If you have any information, contact the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at Tpcrimestoppers.com or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.