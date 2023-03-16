Deputies respond to possible incident at Carmichael home, Sacramento sheriff says

Sheriff’s deputies are attempting to contact a man and a woman inside a home following a call reporting a potential domestic violence incident early Thursday morning in Carmichael, authorities said, with both parties refusing to exit for hours.

Law enforcement officials received a call around 1:30 a.m. regarding an incident on Locust Avenue, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi said, but have been unable to substantiate the call.

The man and woman inside the involved residence have refused to exit, but both have spoken to negotiators and are “responsive and cooperative,” Gandhi said. Deputies remained at the scene as of 7:30 a.m.

It is not yet clear whether any crime has been committed, Gandhi said, but deputies cannot clear the scene until the man and woman exit the home so that a welfare check on both parties can be completed.